Google signed 45 carrier and retailer partnerships for the Pixel 6

CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings by citing the Pixel 6, along with ongoing Search improvements, as examples of his now five-year-old “vision to become an AI-first company.” The company also touched on partnership plans for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler noted the following:

Third, I echo Sundar’s excitement on Pixel. And to bring it to life and to users, we worked with an entire ecosystem of partners. We signed partnership agreements with over 45 carriers and retailers across nine countries at launch, including deep collaboration with each of the major US carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

The Pixel 6 is available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As the launch gets underway this week, it remains to be seen how these partnerships translate to retailers pushing the Pixel 6 to subscribers over the iPhone and Samsung devices. The all-important holiday season is coming up, and stores play an important role in putting the Google phone in front of people, while discounts and deals are the other big factor.

In the lead-up to the official announcement, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro billboards have appeared in major cities, while online advertising for them is quite aggressive. There’s also TV advertising, including one that focuses on Real Tone and has aired during major programs.

