Galaxy A53 5G renders show a familiar mid-range footprint

The upcoming Galaxy A53 5G has been uncovered courtesy of 3D renders with the supposed mid-ranger looking very familiar to previous affordable Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones.

At first glance, the Galaxy A53 5G renders shared by @OnLeaks and Digit look almost exactly the same as the impressive Galaxy A52 5G released earlier this year. However, the high-resolution artist representations of the smartphone hint at a few minor refinements to what is already a winning formula.

The Galaxy A53 5G renders do not appear to include a 3.5mm headphone jack, which might come as a massive disappointment to many out there. We’ve seen the port start to dwindle in recent years, but the affordable smartphone segment has kept it alive, while flagship devices ditched wired audio using the 3.5mm port some time ago.







It’s hard to actually tell what else has changed here given that the Galaxy A53 5G renders so closely mimic the previous generation. At the rear, there is a similar quadruple-camera setup and raised bump that slopes into the backplate, with a metal band along the chassis frame. At the front, the centrally placed punch-hole notch is retained. OnLeaks notes that the frame of the Galaxy A53 5G will likely be thinner than the Galaxy A52 5G at 8.14mm compared to 8.4mm.

Other tidbits suggest that the screen will retain a 120Hz refresh rate, with an in-display fingerprint reader also likely to return. The Galaxy A53 5G renders can’t indicate just how the device will perform, but this could be a solid follow-up to the A52 and A52s.

