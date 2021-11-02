Samsung releases another bug-squashing Android 12 Beta update for Galaxy S21 series

Ahead of its seemingly imminent stable release, Samsung is pushing out yet another update to its Android 12 Beta testers on the Galaxy S21, with this fourth update focusing in on squashing many remaining bugs and issues.

Firmware version ZUK1 started rolling out this week for the Galaxy S21 series for those already enrolled in the beta version, seemingly in all countries, according to the folks over at SamMobile. Oddly, I’ve yet to be able to pull this update on my Galaxy S21 Ultra in the US, despite that device being on the One UI 4 beta. Your results may vary.

What’s new in this update? For the most part, it seems that Samsung is trying to squash many of the remaining bugs left in its Android 12 update This includes performance bugs with QHD screen resolution, a screen blurring issue when unlocking your phone, a bug that would reboot a phone during a voice call, an issue that would force stop One UI Home (the launcher) when closing all recent apps, and several others.

Interestingly, Samsung also says that it has removed the stretch overscroll effect that comes as a native part of Android 12 in this latest beta update. This is slightly surprising, given that Samsung just added it in the previous update.

The 800mb patch is rolling out now, and in theory, should be one of the last beta updates before Samsung starts a stable Android 12 rollout. As far as we can tell, this update is not available on the Fold 3 or Flip 3.

