Deals: Google Pixel 4 hits $300, OnePlus Buds Pro for $100, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the Google Pixel 4 hitting $300. That’s on top of the ANC-enabled OnePlus Buds for $100 and Lenovo’s new Tab P11 Android Tablet at $266. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 4 is down to just $300

Newegg is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone for $300. Having launched at $799 and still selling for well over $700 at Amazon, we’ve more recently been tracking around a $500 going rate. In any case, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $50 and delivers a new all-time low that’s also backed by Newegg’s Price Protection for some added assurance you’re getting the best price of the Black Friday season.

Google Pixel 4 arrives with a 5.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 6GB of RAM and 25-hour battery life, plus a pair of 12 and 16MP cameras around back with Night Sight photography. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t worth the extra price, going with the previous-generation model is a great way to enjoy many of the features for less. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Here’s another chance to score OnePlus Buds for $100

OnePlus is now offering its new OnePlus Buds Pro in both styles for $100. Down from the usual $150 price tag, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with 33% in savings to be had. This is only the second time we’ve seen a price this deep, and the last mention was a limited-time flash sale that almost instantly sold out.

OnePlus Buds Pro arrive as the first offerings in its stable rocking active noise cancellation features. There’s plenty more to the listening experience than just distraction-free audio, as you’re also looking at fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Lenovo’s new Tab P11 Android Tablet on sale

Amazon is currently offering Lenovo’s new Tab P11 Android Tablet for $266. This marks only the second discount we’ve tracked for this model, down from the $280 list price to mark a new Amazon all-time low and the second-best price overall. Centered on the 11-inch 2K touch display, Lenovo’s latest in the Tab lineup comes backed by a 2.05Ghz octa-core processor with 4GB of onboard memory and 128GB of storage. Perfect for perusing your favorite apps, streaming platforms, and more, you’ll also find Dolby Atmos on the four-speaker array here, as well as a 13MP back camera, and all-day battery life.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

DJI Action 2 review: Is this new modular action cam the GoPro killer? [Video]

Epos H6Pro review: Premium wired gaming headset with incredible detail [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: