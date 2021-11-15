Google Calendar invites now let you specify physical or virtual attendance [Update: In Gmail]

One aim of the Workspace suite for Google is to adapt to the “future of work,” including the growing popularity of hybrid working arrangements. As such, Google Calendar meeting invites will soon let you specify how you’re attending.

Update 11/15: This capability is now coming to the Google Calendar card that appears inside Gmail. The “Yes” dropdown menu at the top of an email will be fully rolled out over the coming weeks.

Original 7/7: The “Yes” button at the bottom of an invite (on the web) will feature a new dropdown with accompanying icons for each option:

Yes

Yes, in a meeting room

Yes, joining virtually

Then, both the organizer and guests will be able to see how attendees are planning to attend the meeting in the event detail. This will help meeting attendees know what to expect when joining a meeting, and prepare accordingly.

This dropdown is launching first in Google Calendar and later coming to Gmail invites. These attendance details will not be visible to users of Microsoft Outlook or other platforms.

The capability starts rolling out tomorrow and will be fully available in the coming weeks for all Workspace customers. Google first previewed this feature last month alongside the news that Workspace is now available “for everyone” and getting a paid “Individual” tier.

More about Google Calendar:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: