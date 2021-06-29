In addition to different applications being accessible all on one page, Google’s vision for the future of productivity involves having those services be tightly integrated together. The latest example of this will see Google suggestions for 1:1s in Chat based on Calendar.

Update 6/29: In addition to 1:1 conversations, Google Chat will now suggest group conversations when you have a Calendar event with multiple people. Compared to talks where there are only two participants, it’s inconvenient to remember everyone that is in an upcoming meeting and finding/adding them. These suggestions will be visible ten minutes prior/after the meeting, and available in the “Chat” section of Google Chat and “Chat in Gmail” on both mobile and web

We hope that expanding this feature will further enable you to share information and files, and facilitate communication across Calendar meetings and in Chat.

Original 3/15: Google will look at your Calendar to recognize 1:1 meetings that involve a single person. The entry does not have to be explicitly called “1:1” for the automatic recognition to kick, with suggestions appearing 10 minutes before and after the meeting.

We hope this feature makes it easier to share information and files before a meeting begins, let meeting attendees know you’re running late, or share quick follow-ups once a meeting has concluded.

When such entries are found, a Google Chat suggestion for that person will appear at the top of the conversations list. Underneath that person’s name, a tiny icon appears with the event’s title in Calendar.

You’ll see the suggested conversation shortcut at the top of the Chat section in Gmail on mobile and web and in Google Chat on mobile. Suggested chats will appear at the top of the Chat section in Gmail on mobile.

Google Chat suggestions will start rolling out today and be fully available in the coming weeks for:

Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits.

Personal Google Accounts and Google Workspace Essentials customers will not see Chat suggestions.

More about Google Chat:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: