Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 now $151 off, Bose QC 45 Headphones first discount, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 seeing a $151 discount. That’s alongside the first discount on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones at $279 and Google Pixel Stand at $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $151 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 128GB 11-inch Android Tablet for $499. Normally fetching $650, you’re looking at a new Amazon low that’s $1 under our previous mention and a total of $151 off.

Delivering an Android experience centered around an 11-inch TFT LCD screen, the Galaxy Tab S7 arrives as a content consumption and productivity machine. To help with the former, there are four AKG-tuned speakers backed by Dolby Atmos, as well as 128GB of onboard storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. Throw in the 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support, and this is a compelling option for digital artists or students looking to quickly record handwritten notes.

Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones see first discount

Adorama is now offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 in two styles. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at a $50 discount in order to mark the very first price cut we’ve seen since launching back in August.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation paired with an Apple-style transparency mode, as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

Google prev-gen. Pixel Stand delivers 10W of wireless power

DailySteals is offering the previous-generation Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $30. Down from its $80 list price, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $5.50 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Google’s official charger is the best way to wirelessly power your Pixel smartphone, as it offers some exclusive features. To start with, it delivers 10W of charging power to your Pixel for Fast Charging. On top of that, you can turn your smartphone into a photo frame while it’s charging to enjoy your favorite family pictures without having to do a thing except set your phone on the Pixel Stand. Take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

DJI Action 2 review: Is this new modular action cam the GoPro killer? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: