Wyze Lock adds long-awaited support for Google Assistant w/ latest software update

- Jun. 16th 2021 12:54 pm PT

Smart locks are a great way to make your home’s security a bit more convenient, but many require paying an arm and a leg for the privilege. In the company’s usual fashion, the Wyze Lock bucks that trend and offers much more affordable hardware, and now, it finally supports Google Assistant.

Android Police notes that the latest software update for the Wyze Lock brings support for Google Assistant, as listed in the patch notes. Under the “third-party integration” section of the Wyze app, users can enable Google Assistant/Home integration as they link their accounts.

With the Wyze Lock, you’ll need to set a PIN to enable Google Assistant, which can be used to unlock the front door. That’s something that, notably, can’t be done on the Nest X Yale lock. Wyze explains:

Wyze Lock now allows you to control your Wyze Lock via Google Home. Lock, unlock, and check on its status hands-free. Anyone speaking to a Google Home device will be able to unlock the Wyze Lock by voice, using the Google Home PIN* created in the Wyze Lock settings.

If you have more than one Wyze Lock in your home, you can set the same PIN for all of them or create a unique PIN for each device.

You can read a full review of the Wyze Lock on 9to5Toys.

