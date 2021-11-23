Deals: OnePlus Nord N200 5G hits $200, Sony XM ANC earbuds from $128, more

All of today’s best deals enter with a rare OnePlus Nord N200 discount at $200 on top of Samsung’s latest microSD cards starting at $23. That’s alongside Sony’s popular ANC earbuds on sale from $128. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus Nord N200 sees rare discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Nord N200 64GB Android Smartphone for $200. Normally fetching $240, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set just once before back in July.

Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5,000mAh battery delivers all-day battery life and then some, with the triple sensor camera array around the back completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what this OnePlus Nord N200 discount has to offer.

Save on Samsung’s latest microSD cards

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Samsung’s newest microSD cards headlined by the 256GB Pro Plus at $40. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking at over $15 in savings, a new all-time low at $9 under our previous mention, and only the second discount since launching last month. The 128GB version is also on sale for $23, down from $35.

Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds allowing for 4K recording from drones, DSLRs, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof and shock-protecting design can also withstand any accidental splashes and drops. There’s also a bundled SD card adapter.

Sony’s popular ANC earbuds on sale from $128

Amazon is offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless ANC Earbuds for $248 in two styles. Normally fetching $280, you’re looking at the first Amazon discount, with $32 in savings, as well as all-time low status.

Sony’s latest pair of active noise-canceling earbuds, the XM4, arrive with a design that’s 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and an integrated V1 improves the active noise cancellation. The previous XM3 earbuds are down to $128.

