Pixel 6 and 6 Pro get first custom ROM support courtesy of ProtonAOSP

Just a month after the launch of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, we now have the very first custom ROM for the duo in the guise of ProtonAOSP.

While most Pixel 6 owners will stick firmly with the stable builds that come pre-installed upon their devices, some out there will be itching to slap a custom ROM on their brand-new device. While we have already started to see a few Android 12-based ROMs over the past few months, it has taken a little over a month for the first ROM to be made available for the Made by Google duo.

The brand-new Tensor chip could have posed a problem, but it hasn’t held up the development of ProtonAOSP for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. For those unaware, ProtonAOSP is a custom ROM that takes a minimal approach while simultaneously enhancing performance and adding some added privacy controls.

Developer Danny Lin (@kdragon) confirmed that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now fully supported with builds available to early access supporters right now — with an image of both devices running his custom ROM. ProtonAOSP has been in testing since November 15 with a number of tweaks and tuning that might pique the interest of custom ROM fans. This support comes with ProtonAOSP v12.1.0 and includes support for all of the main Pixel 6 hardware including the in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi, and cellular connectivity functions plus almost all core features present.

ProtonAOSP v12.1.0 update changelog

Changes Added full support for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Updated to Pixel 6 branch of Android 12

November security patch

Enabled hidden system feature flag overrides via ADB

Under-the-hood support for newer devices

Fixed screen-off Voice Match in Google Assistant

Added themed app icons from Lawnicons

Added setting to disable location indicators (in developer options)

Web installer: Added support for Pixel 6 series

Pixel: Updated Now Playing database

Pixel: Updated Live Caption configuration

Pixel 5: Fixed poor microphone quality when Voice Match is on

Pixel 6/Pro: Disabled blur effects (reduces GPU power usage by 86% in some cases)

Pixel 6/Pro: Added support for under-display fingerprint sensor

Pixel 6/Pro: Improved fingerprint unlock speed by 50 milliseconds

Pixel 6/Pro: Added Adaptive Connectivity and increased touch sensitivity settings

Pixel 6/Pro: Disabled memory management debugging

Pixel 6/Pro: Better 5 GHz Wi-Fi signal retention

Pixel 6/Pro: Lower background memory usage

Pixel 6 Pro: Smooth, fading brightness transitions

Features confirmed working on Pixel 6 Wi-Fi, cellular data, Wi-Fi Direct

VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling

Location, NFC, sensors

Camera (telephoto, wide-angle, Night Sight, portrait, video features, etc.)

Under-display fingerprint sensor

Bluetooth (AAC and AptX audio)

Screen-off “Hey Google”, Google Assistant quick phrases

AV1 video decoding

Neural Networks API (GPU+TPU backends)

Magic Eraser

Now Playing, Live Caption

RCS

Android Auto

Version 12.1.0 of ProtonAOSP is currently limited to early access supporters via kdrag0n’s Patreon and is likely to be made available over the coming weeks. This build includes a number of fixes for other devices including the Pixel 5 and Voice Match microphone quality.

