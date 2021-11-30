Amazon Appstore is broken on Android 12

While the Google Play Store is the best place for Android apps, the Amazon Appstore is one of the few reasonably viable alternatives. However, Android 12 has almost entirely broken the Amazon Appstore, and the fix isn’t exactly around the corner.

As originally highlighted by the folks over at PiunikaWeb earlier this month, users are reporting that the Amazon Appstore isn’t fully compatible with Android 12. Amazon itself confirmed this issue, saying that the technical team is “aware” of the problem, as a staff member explained on the company’s forums.

Earlier this week, the Appstore also added a notice about the issues.

We’re excited about Android 12 too. Unfortunately we’re working through some issues. Thank you for your patience as we get your Appstore back.

In the month since this issue was first identified, Amazon still has not rolled out a fix.

What’s the problem? It appears to be that Amazon’s DRM solution is not playing properly with Android 12, resulting in problems with both free and paid applications downloaded from the store, as pointed out by Lilliputing.

While this issue is likely only affecting a small number of users for the time being, it’ll certainly be a bigger frustration as companies such as Samsung expand their Android 12 rollouts.

