Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly cost $699 in the US

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE has proven to be a tricky device because its release date keeps changing. All signs currently point to an official reveal next month, and it seems that the Galaxy S21 FE’s price will be on the higher end of expectations.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture recently published yet another set of renders showing off the design of the Galaxy S21 FE, which has been leaked several times over the past few months. Additionally, Quandt offers up some additional specifications for the device as well as its price tag.

Apparently, the Galaxy S21 FE will ship with a 6.5-inch FHD OLED display, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and Android 11 out of the box. It will further include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a 4,500 mAh battery. Rounding out the spec sheet would be a 12MP primary camera with secondary 12MP and 8MP sensors, presumably for ultrawide and telephoto shots – and, finally, a 32MP front-facing camera. Notably, a cutout on the side of the phone hints that mmWave 5G will be supported.

All of that would see the Galaxy S21 FE carrying a price of $699 unlocked in the US. That’s in the same ballpark as last year’s Galaxy S20 FE, but only $100 less than the Galaxy S21, and without much of a difference on the spec sheet. It’s unclear, based on these leaks, how Samsung plans to position the S21 FE in the market, especially with Google’s Pixel 6 undercutting it with better specs for $100 less.







