Stadia Changelog: Google meets its promise of 100 games released in 2021 with the arrival of Chorus

We’re in the final month of 2021, meaning Google only has a few weeks to meet its promise of delivering 100 new games to Stadia during this calendar year. The good news? That promise has officially been reached as of today.

New games available on Stadia

This week saw one of the biggest collections of new games added two Stadia in one week in recent memory. Five new games made their way onto the platform, headlined by Chorus, the 100th title added to Stadia during this calendar year. Chorus was released today, alongside other platforms, for $39.99 in the Stadia Store.

As of this week, Google has added exactly 100 games to Stadia during the calendar year 2021, officially meeting its promise of adding at least 100 games to the platform before the year’s end, a promise that was made in February. It’s unclear how many more games are planned to launch on Stadia before the year comes to a close.

Games coming to Stadia

Google officially announced two games that would be coming to Stadia this week. First, Jackbox Party Pack 7 will be launching next week on December 7, presumably for the same $29.99 as other platforms. Further, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is confirmed to be on its way, but no specific release date was offered.

Indie platformer Scarf also confirmed this week its launch on Stadia, but as Chronicles of Stadia points out, the game’s launch date won’t be December 23 as the trailer implies. More news on the Stadia launch will be coming next week. The game comes from the same publisher as other Stadia titles, including Little Big Workshop and El Hijo.

Updates

December additions to Stadia Pro

Google has added a few new titles to Stadia Pro this month, including two brand new games. The list of additions includes:

Wreckfest

Destroy All Humans

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Foreclosed

Little Nightmares was previously mentioned but was removed from the lineup. Unto the End should be added on December 10.

Rainbow Six Siege is free for everyone this weekend

Ubisoft’s popular shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, is now available for free to everyone for a limited time. Starting today and through December 6, the game is free on Stadia for all players, even those without a Stadia Pro subscription.

In related news, Ubisoft also released a new operator showcase for Rainbow Six Extraction.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 19

A new patch has been released for Baldur’s Gate 3 with minor fixes and no Stadia-specific changes. The full changelog is available here.

Crayta Strength & Sorcery

The “Strength & Sorcery” update is now available in Crayta as a part of the latest free Battle Pass.

Marvel’s Avengers 2.2

Available this week, Marvel’s Avengers has released a new update that brings the Klaw Raid, “shipments” for buying cosmetics with units, and various other changes. There’s also a Shuri-focused event as a part of the “War for Wakanda.” The full changelog is available here and includes tons of other fixes and updates. There are no Stadia-specific changes.

A bounty of new content and reworks has arrived in Marvel's Avengers! 🔊 Discordant Sound Raid

🕸️ Spider-Man for PS4/PS5

⚙️ Major Gear Reworks

👔 Earned Cosmetics Improvements

⭐ …and more! Swing in now to the Avengers Initiative for a brand new experience. pic.twitter.com/a6KmzplnDg — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 30, 2021

Hitman 3 Winter roadmap

Hitman 3 has shared its Winter roadmap with seasonal events, reactivated elusive targets, and more. You can see the entire roadmap here.

PUBG Patch 15.1

PUBG is releasing a new patch with world and weapon balance changes, as well as the addition of a mountain bike.

What we’re playing

While I’ve not had a ton of time to spend on Google Stadia in recent months, last week’s Thanksgiving break did give me quite a bit of time to play. I settled on playing Merek’s Market with a group of friends locally, and it was a blast!

The game’s graphic style leaves a bit to be desired, but the gameplay is extremely fun, and in a group, finding the best way to optimize a workflow results in satisfying play and some hilarious laughs. Altogether, the four of us ended up spending over six hours straight playing the game on Stadia.

More Stadia News:

