Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 $100 off, Fitbit Charge 5 hits $130, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with Samsung’s Galaxy S21 5G at $100 off leading the way. That’s alongside another chance to score the Fitbit Charge 5 at $130 and these new Samsung EVO Select microSD cards from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 with this Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $700. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at the first notable discount in several months with today’s offer saving you $100. And considering there wasn’t a Black Friday discount, this is about as good as it gets for this holiday season.

Samsung’s latest entry-level smartphone delivers a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review, we found that it made all of the right compromises.

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker hits $130

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker for $130 in all three styles. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer marks a return to the Amazon all-time low for only the third time and also marks the savings we saw over Black Friday. If you missed out on the discount last month, now is your chance to take advantage of the best price yet ahead of all those New Year’s resolutions.

Sporting an always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Samsung’s new EVO Select microSD cards on sale from $13

Amazon is now offering some of the first price cuts on Samsung’s just-released lineup of EVO Select microSD cards, with the 256GB model leading the way at $25. Typically selling for $40, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $10 under our previous mention and marking only the second notable discount. Lower-capacity offerings are also on sale with the 64GB model starting at $13 and going up from there.

Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form-factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras like the new DJI Action 2 to your Nintendo Switch and more, these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording. Head below for more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Epos H3Pro Hybrid Review: Performance comes at a price [Video]

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: