Fitbit Charge 5 goes official w/ always-on display, color OLED, and ECG for $179

Despite Google’s clear focus on using Fitbit to bolster its Wear OS platform, the company isn’t stopping Fitbit from launching its own new hardware. Following the launch of the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker earlier this year, the Fitbit Charge 5 is now going official with some huge upgrades, including being the first Fitbit tracker with an always-on display.

The Fitbit Charge 5, as leaked earlier in the month, is the first tracker from the Charge lineup to support a color display. A small OLED touchscreen panel takes over for the screen, meaning this model ditches the monochrome display and side touch panel. The interface is very similar to what Fitbit uses on the Luxe and supports notifications, quick replies on Android, NFC payments, and 20 custom clockfaces. Fitbit says the Charge 5’s OLED display is twice as bright as the monochrome display on Charge 4.

Another huge upgrade Fitbit is delivering to the display is adding an always-on display option. This is the first time the feature has ever been offered on a Fitbit tracker, though the company does note that it has a significant effect on the battery. Without the AOD, battery life on Charge 5 is supposedly up to seven days.

On the health side of things, the Fitbit Charge 5 is certainly a flagship for the company. The Charge 5 has the usual core capabilities, such as heart rate, step, and workout tracking, as well as skin temperature and SpO2 readings. Sleep tracking is also fully supported on the Charge 5. The tracker also supports Fitbit’s new “Daily Readiness Score.”

As for extras, the Fitbit Charge 5 is the company’s first fitness tracking with ECG using sensors that were previously only on the Fitbit Sense. The ECG app will be coming to Charge 5 after launch. Further, Fitbit Charge 5 also brings over the EDA sensor from the Sense for stress management and similar readings.

The physical hardware of the Charge 5 is about 10% thinner compared to the Charge 4. These are also new stainless steel accents on the side that are used for ECG and EDA sensors. Bands will connect in a similar fashion to past Fitbit trackers with silicone, sport, nylon hook and loop, and Horween leather bands available.

Fitbit Charge 5 is available starting today for pre-order, but the company hasn’t announced a firm release date just yet. The tracker will cost $179 and come with six months of Fitbit Premium for free to both new and returning subscribers.







