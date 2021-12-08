Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ $230 off, Anker ANC Headphones $91, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ lineup at up to $230 off. That’s alongside the popular Anker Soundcore Q35 ANC Headphones at $91 and these TP-Link Assistant smart bulbs from $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $230 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+

In case you missed out on the early Black Friday savings at the start of November, Amazon is now offering another chance to score holiday-worthy pricing on Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ tablets – our top pick is the flagship Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 256GB at $730. While you’d normally pay $930, today’s offer returns to the Amazon low for only the third time at $200 off.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display marking one of its most notable features, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup were the more popular Android tablet offerings amongst our readers, and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Check out more deals from $429.

Anker Soundcore Q35 ANC Headphones now $91

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering up to 33% off its noise cancellations over-ear headphones. You can score the Anker Soundcore Q35 Multi Mode Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $91. Regularly $130, this is 30% off the going rate, roughly $6 below our previous Gold Box mention, and the lowest price we can find.

Available in Obsidian Blue or pink, they feature custom silk-diaphragm drivers and LDAC-driven active noise cancellation with three tailored options for various listening situations: Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor. The memory foam ear pad and headband treatment is joined by 40-hours of wireless playback as well as AI-enhanced beam forming microphones enabling them to pick up your voice clearly “and free of unwanted noise.” You can learn more in our launch coverage right here.

TP-Link Assistant-enabled smart bulbs from $10

Amazon is now discounting a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart LED light bulbs starting at $10. Our top pick is the Kasa Filament Amber Smart Bulb at $10. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at 40% in savings while coming within cents of the Black Friday price set during a one-day sale.

Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. Each of these bulbs expands the greater Kasa ecosystem to deliver Alexa and Assistant control, and best of all the bulbs connect directly to your Wi-Fi, no hub needed.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Epos H3Pro Hybrid Review: Performance comes at a price [Video]

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: