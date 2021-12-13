Deals: NVIDIA Shield TV streamers from $130, Philips Hue refurb sale starting at $18, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking to kick off another week, with NVIDIA Shield TV streamers on sale from $130. That’s alongside a refurbished Philips Hue sale from $18 and discounted Anker eufy Assistant-enabled cameras. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

NVIDIA Shield TV deals start at $130

Amazon is now offering the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro Streaming Media Player for $180. Marking the first discount we’ve seen throughout 2021, today’s offer amounts to quite the rare $20 in savings from its usual $200 going rate. For comparison, the last discount we saw was back in November of last year where it dropped to $1 less. NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features.

First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. Android 11 support is also imminent.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $130. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer matching our previous mention from earlier this fall. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback, too.

Philips Hue refurbished sale goes live

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $18. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lightstrips to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Shop everything right here.

Save on eufy Assistant-enabled cameras

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its eufy smart cameras and security kits headlined by the new solar-powered SoloCam S40 at $170. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date at $30 off.

Arriving with the unique feature of sporting a built-in solar panel, eufy’s SoloCam S40 doesn’t need to be plugged in and relies on its internal battery for surveillance overnight or on cloudy days. On top of a 2K sensor for recording the goings on of your property, there are also motion alerts that can activate the built-in 600-lumen spotlight for some added peace of mind. We found that its solar-powered design delivered endless smart surveillance in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

