Samsung December 2021 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Samsung has begun rolling out the latest Android security update for December 2021, and, for some Galaxy phones, the update is arriving as part of the update to One UI 4.0 and Android 12.

As usual, the rollout of the December 2021 update for Samsung Galaxy devices began just before the new month even arrived, on November 30, a full week before Google released notes on the Android update. According to Google’s original bulletin, there are 5 critical, 21 high-priority, and 3 moderate issues fixed in Android’s December 2021 patch.

Since then, Samsung has released their own detailed manifest of the Security Maintenance Release, which supplements Google’s fixes with a variety of Galaxy-specific patches. Most of the “Critical” fixes are for issues specific to Exynos devices, while another interesting exploit allowed Apps Edge to work even when your phone is supposed to be locked.

Beyond the usual security fixes, the December 2021 update is arriving as part of the more important update to the Android 12-based One UI 4.0, for some Samsung devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Before the month of December even got started, Samsung began rolling out the latest security update, though certainly not as quickly as in recent months. As is usually the case, Samsung rolled the update out first to some of its most expensive phones, the line of Galaxy Z foldables.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

The first Galaxy S phone to get this month’s patch was the Galaxy S10, which received the update on December 6 starting in Europe. Owners of the Galaxy S21 series in Europe were next, on December 8, with those flagships merely getting a bump to the security patch level as they’re already running One UI 4.0.

Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra — G99xBXXS3BUL1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S10 / S10+ / S10e — G97xFXXSEFUL1 (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy Z series foldables





Samsung kicked things off with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on November 30 across Europe, followed pretty closely by the original Galaxy Z Flip on December 2 in Austria and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 got their stable updates to Android 12 and One UI 4.0 on December 6 in Korea and Serbia, respectively, simultaneously bringing the phones to the December 2021 security patch. Samsung’s first-generation foldables, the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 5G, were close behind on December 9 in a few European countries.

On December 13, the second-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 got its patch, starting in a few parts of Asia.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — [Build number not yet known] (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711BXXU2BUKM (Released first in Serbia)

Galaxy Z Flip 5G —F707BXXS6EUK1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Z Flip — F700FXXS8EUI2 (Released first in Austria and Switzerland)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F9160TBS3EUK1 (Released first in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan)

— F9160TBS3EUK1 (Released first in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan) Galaxy Fold — F900FXXS6FUK6 (Released first in France)

— F900FXXS6FUK6 (Released first in France) Galaxy Fold 5G — F907BXXS6FUK6 (Released first in the United Kingdom)

Galaxy Note series

While the Galaxy Note series appears to be finished for the time being, with the other devices in Samsung’s lineup picking up the once-exclusive S Pen support, Samsung is continuing to actively support the Galaxy Notes it sold in years past.

On December 6, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G got its security update starting in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Later that same day, the update arrived for owners of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ who bought their phone from a US cell carrier, making them the first Samsung devices in the US to get the December 2021 patch. The last of the Note 10 series to get the patched was the Note 10 Lite, on December 9.

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G — N976QXXS5FUK4 (Released first in Saudi Arabia and the UAE)

Galaxy Note 10 / 10+ — N970USQS7FUKA (Released first in the US) US: Available on carrier-locked phones

Galaxy Note 10 Lite — N770FZHS8EUK9 (Released first in Hong Kong and Taiwan)

