Stable One UI 4.0 update begins rolling out for Galaxy Z Flip 3

After a brief beta phase, the stable One UI 4.0 update with Android is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

According to SamMobile, the update has had a small rollout in Serbia and is very likely to start expanding over the next few days as eager Galaxy Z Flip 3 fans await news of One UI 4.0 for their foldable smartphone.

This report also states that One UI 4.0 for Galaxy Z Flip 3 includes the December 2021 security patch, which kills two birds with one stone so to speak. You’re not only getting the most up-to-date Android version, but the latest security patch to match.

If you were unaware, the One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 brings with a host of changes including the Material You-like Color Palette feature, enhanced privacy controls and the Privacy Dashboard, plus many other more minor tweaks. For hardcore Samsung users, Android 12 does not necessarily provide the massive overhaul as seen on Pixel hardware. You can check out an overview of all of the new additions below:

This update for Galaxy Z Flip 3 hardware bears firmware version F711BXXU2BUKM and at least as far as we can tell is currently available for unlocked devices in Serbia. A bonus here is that unlike the Galaxy S series, Fold and Flip hardware utilize Qualcomm chips. This should mean that a global expansion shouldn’t be quite as slow as for Exynos vs. Qualcomm devices.

It could be a few days or a few weeks, but it’s good to see Samsung rolling out stable Android 12 builds so closely following the One UI beta phase. With that in mind, let us know if you have received the update on your device down in the comments section below.

