Here’s where to find the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in stock [Updated]

- Dec. 20th 2021 1:20 pm PT

Because of how well-received it was by reviewers and Android fans, the Pixel 6 has become a hard phone to buy. Here’s where to find the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in stock to buy Google’s best phones for yourself.

Due to the ongoing chip shortage, combined with “high demand” for the Pixel 6 Pro, some customers’ pre-orders have been delayed, while retailers are having trouble keeping the phones in stock. In particular, the Google Store is currently unable to ship new orders for the Pixel 6 Pro until at least January. Thankfully, it’s all too easy to get the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from places other than the Google Store.

Where Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro are in stock

If you’re shopping for an unlocked phone in the US, other than the Google Store, there are only four authorized retailers where you can buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Target. Of course, all four retailers are limited to selling only what they can get from Google, and the demand for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones is currently massively outweighing the available supply.

The two retailers to really keep an eye on are Target and Best Buy, as it’s possible that your local store could have Pixel 6 units in stock at the store. Similarly, both retailers offer the ability to have your order shipped to your local store for pickup – in case shipping to your home isn’t a good option for your situation.

We’ll keep an eye on the inventories of each retailer over the coming weeks and keep you updated on the quickest ways to buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Latest update: As of December 20, 2021, most retailers have units available of either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, with the exception of Best Buy. This is likely because Best Buy has begun offering $50 off for activating a phone immediately.

If you’re trying to get a phone before December 25, your best choices are Target and Best Buy, as your local store may have units on the shelf. For those picky about colors or storage options, the Google Store is a solid option for getting either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, though you will need to pay for expedited shipping if you’re hoping to buy the phone as a Christmas present.

Amazon

Best Buy

  • Pixel 6Sold out online, but local pickup may be available
  • Pixel 6 ProSold out online, but local pickup may be available

B&H

Google Store

  • Pixel 6In stock (all colors), ships in days
    • Expedited shipping of Stormy Black should arrive before December 25
  • Pixel 6 ProIn stock (all colors), ships in days
    • Expedited shipping of Stormy Black should arrive before December 25

Target

  • Pixel 6In stock (Stomy Black only), ships in days
    • Local pickup may also be available
  • Pixel 6 ProSold out online, but local pickup may be available

Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro from carriers

In the United States, cell carriers have a lot of weight in the smartphone industry. As such, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that many of them can get you the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro faster than retailers. Better yet, many carriers can offer financing for your new phone that’s bundled in with your cell phone bill.

On the flip side, though, you’ll end up paying more for the smaller Pixel 6 if you buy through AT&T or Verizon, as these carriers are selling the mmWave variants which cost $100 more than unlocked models. Worse, AT&T has been noted to sell all of their Pixel 6 phones for $40 more than any other retailer or carrier, for whatever reason.

Latest update: As of December 20, 2021, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are becoming somewhat easier to find now that the holiday shopping season is winding down. That said, the three major carriers are best bet for picking up a Pixel 6 series phone ahead of December 25.

Of particular note, Verizon has all three colors of Pixel 6 Pro — Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black — on-hand and ready to ship. Meanwhile, AT&T has resumed taking orders for Pixel 6 Pro in Cloudy White, but can’t ship until late January. More importantly, both AT&T and Verizon offer fast and easy local pickup options.

AT&T

  • Pixel 6In stock (Stormy Black only), ships in days
    • Local pickup may also be available
  • Pixel 6 ProIn stock (Stormy Black), ships in a week
    • Cloudy White on backorder, ships in mid January

Verizon

  • Pixel 6In stock (No Kinda Coral option), ships in days
    • Local pickup may be available
  • Pixel 6 ProIn stock (all colors)
    • Local pickup may be available
    • 256GB / 512GB models on backorder

T-Mobile/Sprint

  • Pixel 6In stock (No Kinda Coral option), ships in days
  • Pixel 6 ProIn stock (Stormy Black only), ships in days

Cellcom

Comcast Xfinity

Google Fi

Spectrum

US Cellular

Visible

