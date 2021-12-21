Xiaomi 12 set to launch in China on December 28 w/ Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and MIUI 13

The list of devices touting the newly unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is gaining a new inductee as the Xiaomi 12 is set to launch next week in China.

Xiaomi took to Chinese networking site Weibo (via XDA Developers) to confirm the launch date of the Mi series successor. The Xiaomi 12 is set to be unveiled on December 28 alongside the confusingly labeled MIUI 13, which is based upon Android 12. The current public build available for selected Xiaomi devices such as the Mi 11 Ultra and 11T Pro is the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

Marketing GM Zhiyuan Zang took to Twitter to confirm that we will indeed see two “flagship” devices, teasing a couple of renders that confirm some of the design changes as seen in a recent leak. It appears that curved displays are back en vogue for the Xiaomi 12 series, with centrally placed punch-holes also retained.

In terms of full device specifications, we expect to see a standard late-2021 flagship with a 6.81-inch FHD+ display, a triple 50-megapixel camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and potentially the inclusion of 100W fast charging. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is also guaranteed, with the Xiaomi 12 duo being the first from the Chinese firm to tout the new chip.

No details were shared on the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series outside of China. However, we don’t have much longer to wait to potentially learn more about these latest flagship Android devices.

