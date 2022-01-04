Deals: TicWatch Pro 3 hits $240, 100W USB-C GaN Charger $39, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $60 discount on the TicWatch Pro 3. That’s alongside a 100W USB-C GaN charger at $39 and Google Nest smart displays and speakers from $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TicWatch Pro 3 will get Wear OS 3 support, now down to $240

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch for $240. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings, which is the best since Black Friday and one of the lowest to date overall, too.

As one of the more recent additions to the brand’s stable that will also be receiving Wear OS 3 support, the TicWatch 3 Pro packs a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and 72-hour battery life. Alongside displaying notifications from your smartphone, it can also track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. You can also get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Grab a 100W USB-C GaN Charger for just $39

Monoprice is currently offering its new 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Wall Charger for $39. Normally fetching $65, you’re looking at the first notable discount since launching at the end of last year while delivering 40% in savings in the process.

Refreshing your entire charging setup with a compact design, Monoprice’s latest power adapter can refuel everything from a Chromebook or Android smartphone and whatever device falls in-between. Its 100W power output is spread over four ports, including a pair of USB-C slots to complement its 30W USB-A outputs. Not only is this well-equipped in the power department, but it clocks in at a fraction of the size of the competition.

Google Nest smart displays and speakers go on sale for New Year’s

Starting off the week, a collection of Google Nest speakers and smart displays are going on sale headlined by the Nest Hub 2nd Gen at $60, courtesy of Adorama and other retailers. Normally fetching $100, this is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday where it sold for $10 less and the second-best discount to date.

Outfitting your Google Assistant setup with a seven-inch display, the latest iteration of Nest Hub arrives with all of the usual voice-activated features you’d expect. Ranging from smart home control to pulling up cooking videos in the kitchen and more, there’s also the new addition of Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

