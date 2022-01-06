Here are photos taken with the OnePlus 10 Pro and its 150-degree ultrawide camera [Gallery]

The OnePlus 10 Pro won’t be available in the US or other global markets for a while, but since the phone is launching in China next week, we’re already getting a first look at what it will bring to the table. Today, OnePlus is showing off some photos taken with its upgraded Hasselblad camera system on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As detailed alongside OnePlus’ spec sheet earlier this week, the OnePlus 10 Pro will offer up a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP sensor, 50MP sensor, and 8MP sensor. The company won’t say which of these sensors serve which purpose, but OnePlus has confirmed that the secondary sensors are ultrawide and telephoto.

OnePlus’ “Second Generation” Hasselblad Pro Mode allows each of the three camera sensors to capture images with 10-bit color. That enables a 25% increase in DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The new system can also capture shots from all three cameras in 12-bit RAW. The OnePlus 10 Pro adds a “Movie Mode” as well which can allow for ISO and shutter speed adjustments and capture footage in LOG format for more flexible editing, better dynamic range, and more.







OnePlus’ RAW+ samples, original on far left

Perhaps the most useful new addition for OnePlus 10 Pro owners, though, is a much wider ultrawide camera. The field-of-view hits 150-degrees, considerably wider than the roughly 120-degrees we see on most smartphones. This lens enables a Fisheye mode as well as a mode which captures shots at 110-degrees, to reduce distortion.

The shots below are taken with the OnePlus 10 Pro.









110-degree

150-degree

150-degree

Fisheye

The OnePlus 10 Pro and its new camera system is launching in China on January 11. The phone won’t make its way to the United States and other global regions until a later date.

