What is the OnePlus Red Cable Club, and what do you get from signing up?

OnePlus has just opened the Red Cable Club, a loyalty program previously only available in India, to members in North America. What is OnePlus’s Red Cable Club, and how can you sign up? Follow along to find out.

What is the Red Cable Club from OnePlus?

While the Red Cable Club was an India exclusive in the past, the program has finally made its way to North America. Similar to many other loyalty programs, the Red Cable Club offers deals and promotions. The main difference here is that those in higher tiers get access to better deals. Tiers are based on how many points you accrue as a OnePlus Red Cable Club member.

Sometimes, OnePlus will offer new products to Red Cable Club members before they even reach public sale. This is usually done through limited availability offers. For instance, OnePlus released the OnePlus Buds Z2 to Red Cable Club members before the general public. This offer was only available to the first 1,000 members that claimed their earbuds.

How do I get more Red Cable Club points?

There are a couple of ways to get points right off the bat. The first way is simply to sign up. When you sign up for OnePlus’s loyalty program, you get an immediate 100 points. If you want to double that, you can sign up for the company’s newsletter. Another way to get points in increments of 20 is to sign up to get notified for new products.

Tier 1 (Red Cable Explorer) is for members with up to 699 points. Signing up for the newsletter gets you 200 points, and you can sign up for notifications a maximum of 20 times. In total, that’s 600 points, which won’t quite move you up to Tier 2, Red Cable Insider. So how do you get more points?

In order to climb the OnePlus Red Cable Club ladder, you have to start buying products. Depending on how much you spend, you’ll move up. One point is awarded for each dollar you spend. So, for example, if you buy a OnePlus 9 Pro at its full value of $1,069, you’ll get 1,069 points for the Red Cable Club.

What are the benefits of upgrading tiers?

There are a couple of benefits to making your way up the OnePlus Red Cable Club ladder. First, depending on your level, you can get money off purchases. Here are the discounts:

Red Cable Explorer – $20 off

Reb Cable Insider – $30 off

Red Cable Elite – $40 off

Each tier also comes with a free shipping voucher for accessories and audio products, which is never a bad thing. Unfortunately, you get to use this voucher only once per tier. The same goes for the monetary value off of products. Discounts come in voucher form and must be claimed prior to use. Something that isn’t such an obvious benefit is early access to products at launch. For instance, at the launch of the OnePlus Buds Z2, Red Cable Club members were able to get their orders in for the new truly wireless earbuds before the general public.

How do I sign up for OnePlus’s loyalty program?

Since joining the Red Cable Club is free, there’s no reason not to, especially for fans of OnePlus’s products. Here’s how to sign up and start earning points:

Head to membership.oneplus.com on any browser. Click Sign in / Sign up. Click on Sign up again. Enter your email and agree to terms. If you agree to Subscribe to receive marketing information, you’ll get an extra 100 points toward your membership. After entering your information and hitting Create Account, wait for the email from OnePlus, and then click the first link inside to verify your email.







That’s it! You’re now signed up for OnePlus’s Red Cable Club. It’s worth mentioning that after two years, the points you’ve accrued do expire if not used, so be sure to use them while you have them.

