Wordle clones for Android are showing up in the Play Store too – don’t use them

Over the past few days the online game Wordle has taken social media by storm, but the game is designed to be a web app. There is no official Wordle app for Android, so don’t fall for the clones invading the Play Store.

Wordle, a word-guessing game that’s exploded in popularity lately, is available only at one place – powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle. That’s the only official place to play the hit game, as there is no official mobile app for Wordle on Android or on iOS.

However, following the game’s massive success, there are plenty of bad actors looking to make a quick buck off of the trend. On iOS, this has included clones that even ask users to pay a subscription to play as our colleagues at 9to5Mac report, but things seem a bit less egregious on Android so far.

The most blatant Wordle clone on Android is named simply named “Wordle – Daily Word Challenge” and was clearly rushed to release, but has already amassed over 1,000 downloads in the past few days. Some innocent apps also got caught in the crossfire, too. “Wordle 2″ and Wordle” both existed before the new game arrived, but they’ve been getting negative reviews in recent days as a result of the confusion.

It’s certainly unfortunate that there’s no official way to play Wordle through an Android app, but playing it through the web is just fine. You can even easily place a shortcut to the game on your homescreen through the Chrome browser.

You won’t find an official app here

This is a blatant, money-grabbing clone

This app has been around for a year, but is being review-bombed

