Deals: Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 $50, Galaxy S21 FE 5G promo, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 at $20 off. That’s alongside an ongoing Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G promotion and a chance to score the folding Microsoft Surface Duo for $400. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 now $20 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock for $70. While you’d typically pay $90, today’s offer is returning the recent release to the all-time low at $20 off. You can also score the standard model for $50, saving you the same $20.

Lenovo’s new second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene last summer and arrives powered by Google Assistant. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control and more. Plus, you’ll find a bundled charging dock that delivers a 10W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port for a streamlined nightstand setup. Dive into our launch coverage.

Microsoft Surface Duo finally makes folding smartphones affordable

Woot is offering the Microsoft Surface Duo 256GB locked to AT&T for $400. Normally fetching around $750 these days, today’s offer delivers one of the best prices yet in any condition on Microsoft’s original foldable. This is also $70 under our previous mention.

Delivering a dual AMOLED screen form-factor, Microsoft Surface Duo packs a unique smartphone experience with a 360-degree hinge in the center. Everything can fold closed like a book, or flipped around for more typical smartphone usage with a single 5.6-inch display. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s USB-C charging and an 11MP camera. You can get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Google.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sees launch day discount

Amazon is now offering the all-new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Android Smartphone for $700 bundled with a $100 Amazon gift card. Having just gone on sale today with a $700 list price, you’re looking at one of the first offers overall as well as the best promotion available on Samsung’s latest handset.

Delivering a series of flagship specs in a more affordable package, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G arrives as Samsung’s most recent handset. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz screen. Underneath, you’re looking at an optical fingerprint sensor that pairs with NFC and IP68 water-resistance, with the S21 FE coming in one of four different colorways. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset.

