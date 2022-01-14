Deals: Google’s official Pixel 6 case falls to low of $25, JBL Clip 3 speaker, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the official Google Pixel 6 case at $25. That’s alongside JBL’s Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker at $40 and some Android accessories at 25% off courtesy of AUKEY. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score an official Google Pixel 6 case at the Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the official Google Pixel 6 Case in Stormy Sky for $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re not only looking at one of the first-ever discounts, but also an Amazon all-time low.

Google’s official Pixel 6 case features a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll find additional information over in our launch coverage.

JBL’s Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker sports a built-in carabiner

Amazon offers the JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $40. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a match of our previous mention and the best price in over a year.

No matter where you’d like a speaker to serenade you, JBL’s Clip 3 is up to the task thanks to its compact design. The built-in carabiner makes it even easier to tag along and pairs nicely with an IPX7 water-resistance rating as well as 10-hour battery.

AUKEY takes 25% off its entire collection of Android accessories

AUKEY has launched a new 25% off weekend sale today, discounting its entire collection of smartphone accessories and more in the process. Our top pick is the AUKEY 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank for $45. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount, is $15 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low.

AUKEY’s 20000mAh power bank packs an 18W USB-C output alongside built-in Qi charging capabilities. It can supply either 10W or 7.5W output depending on whether you’re refueling an Android device or iPhone, and packs an integrated kickstand for propping up your smartphone while watching a movie or other content.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Wemax Nova 4K UST projector review: Performance on a budget? [Video]

Review: Dell Ultrasharp Webcam vs. Razer Kiyo Pro [Video]

NZXT Foundation PC Review: Stop searching for a GPU and start gaming [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: