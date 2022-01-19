Latest Oculus Quest 2 update adds the ability to send web links to VR from Android devices

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most affordable, and frankly, one of the best ways to experience VR, and it has a ton of games and features to boot. Now, with the latest Oculus Quest 2 update, owners can send links from their Android device to the headset to view them in VR.

Detailed in Oculus’ official blog post, update v37 for Oculus Quest 2 makes it possible for headset owners to send a link from their Android smartphone to the VR headset so it immediately launches when the headset is put on. Oculus says this functionality is currently exclusive to Android, but there are plans to bring it to iOS in time.

This feature is made possible using the Oculus app on your Android phone/tablet and only requires that your headset is not fully powered down. From there, the Oculus app will appear as a share target for Android apps, and links can be sent to the headset’s built-in browser.

With v37, we’ll enable anyone using Android devices to seamlessly share links from phone to headset via the Oculus Mobile App. Just make sure your headset is turned on and Bluetooth is enabled on your phone. Then, open a website on your phone, click Share, choose the Oculus App → Open Now, select your headset, and it’ll automatically open in Browser when you put your headset on. A made-for-VR art gallery, an Oculus Blog article you want to read in VR while perusing the Store, or just a really funny Instagram Reel—share whatever you’d like. And if you’re on-the-go or don’t have your headset nearby, use the Save to VR option and you’ll be able to find the link in the Saved section of your Explore page later.

Update v37 for Oculus Quest 2 also delivers support for the Apple Magic Keyboard in VR, better organization for windows and browser tabs, new hand-tracking controls, and a revamped “Explore” page.

