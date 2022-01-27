Magisk v24.0 adds Android 12 support, debuts Zygisk, plus more

Magisk v24.0 has arrived from developer John Wu, with this update including Android 12 support and the debut of Zygisk.

Announced by Wu via Twitter — and in a subsequent blog post — to most, the Magisk v24.0 update will undoubtedly be notable for the long-awaited addition of Zygisk. Effectively, Zygisk offers up more ways in which to tweak, tune, and tinker with your Android device and is part of the public beta branch.

Sadly though, this does mean that MagiskHide is now no longer supported from Magisk v24.0 onwards. The plugin has been popular in hiding root status so that apps are able to pass SafetyNet checks and continue functioning — Google Pay being a prime example. From now on, you’ll need to use third-party modules to achieve the same with this new Magisk build:

I have lost interest in fighting this battle for quite a while; plus, the existing MagiskHide implementation is flawed in so many ways. Decoupling Magisk from root hiding is, in my opinion, beneficial to the community. Ever since my announcement on Twitter months ago, highly effective “root hiding” modules (much MUCH better than MagiskHide) has been flourishing, which again shows that people are way more capable than I am on this subject. So why not give those determined their time to shine, and let me focus on improving Magisk instead of drowning in the everlasting cat-and-mouse game 😉.

Android 12 devices can now get a piece of the action as Magisk v24.0 also supports the very latest OS release. This is undoubtedly a big boon for those wanting to tweak their devices on Google’s most recent platform release. The full Magisk v24.0 changelog can be found below:

[General] MagiskHide is removed from Magisk

[General] Support Android 12

[General] Support devices that do not support 32-bit and only runs 64-bit code

[General] Update BusyBox to 1.34.1

[Zygisk] Introduce new feature: Zygisk

[Zygisk] Introduce DenyList feature to revert Magisk features in user selected processes

[MagiskBoot] Support patching 32-bit kernel zImages

[MagiskBoot] Support boot image header v4

[MagiskBoot] Support patching out skip_initramfs from dtb bootargs

from dtb bootargs [MagiskBoot] Add new env variable PATCHVBMETAFLAG to configure whether vbmeta flags should be patched

to configure whether vbmeta flags should be patched [MagiskInit] Support loading fstab from /system/etc (required for Pixel 6)

(required for Pixel 6) [MagiskInit] Support /proc/bootconfig for loading boot configurations

for loading boot configurations [MagiskInit] Better support for some Meizu devices

[MagiskInit] Better support for some OnePlus/Oppo/Realme devices

[MagiskInit] Support init.real on some Sony devices

on some Sony devices [MagiskInit] Skip loading Magisk when detecting DSU

[MagiskPolicy] Load *_compat_cil_file from system_ext

from system_ext [MagiskSU] Use isolated devpts if the kernel supports it

[MagiskSU] Fix root shell if isolated mount namespace is set

[resetprop] Deleted properties are now wiped from memory instead of just unlinking

[App] Build a single APK for all ABIs

[App] Switch to use standard bottom navigation bar

[App] Downloading modules from the centralized Magisk-Modules-Repo is removed

[App] Support user configuration of boot image vbmeta patching

[App] Restore the ability to install Magisk on the other slot on some A/B devices

[App] Allow modules to specify an update URL for in-app update + install

For installation instructions and more, you can head to the dedicated Github support page to help you get started with Magisk v24.0 here.

