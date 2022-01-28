OnePlus 10 Pro gets an early hands-on in the US, showing off the new cameras and more

The merging of OnePlus into Oppo has resulted in a weird launch schedule for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone is already available in China, but has no firm launch date in the United States and other regions. However, a new hands-on video offers a US perspective on the OnePlus 10 Pro, its hardware, and its new cameras.

Marques Brownlee, courtesy of dbrand, has been able to spend some time with the Chinese version of the OnePlus 10 Pro. That means the hardware is essentially the same as we’ll see globally in the coming months, but with software that’s purely ColorOS. As you’d expect, it’s stuffed with lots of Chinese apps, bloatware, and other software quirks due to the region it’s designed for.

Despite that, though, Brownlee was able to offer some insight into the hardware. He mentions that the OnePlus 10 Pro’s new design is nice in person, with the camera bump looking more than ever like a stovetop, but the module itself having a good look. He also shows that the fingerprint sensor has been moved up on the display in comparison to the previous model. The OnePlus 9 series was widely criticized for its fingerprint sensor which was very low on the display, but the OnePlus 10 Pro appears to fix that with a sensor that’s closer to the middle of the screen.

Another major hardware change the video calls out is the battery, which is now a 5,000 mAh cell with 80W wired charging. He notes, somewhat hilariously, that the new charging system uses SuperVooc branding and a USB-A cable instead of USB-C on both ends. Battery life is quoted as being very good, but results will certainly vary with the phone running software optimized for global markets.

The video also goes on to give us a good look at the new ultrawide camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro. That ultrawide camera has a field-of-view of 150-degrees, considerably wider than what other smartphones currently offer. In practice, this results in the lens being able to capture unique shots without much distortion, and with the fisheye mode being a good addition.

As for OnePlus’ hyped-up second-gen Hassleblad system, Brownlee said there wasn’t any obvious difference in shots.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to release globally during the first quarter of 2021, likely in March or April looking at past years.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: