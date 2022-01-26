OnePlus may bring 80W fast charging to its more affordable Nord smartphones

One of the pillars of OnePlus smartphones for years has been very fast charging, and it’s a metric that gets pushed further with each new release. According to a new rumor, OnePlus may bring super-fast charging to even cheaper phones this year, with 80W speeds on an upcoming Nord device.

According to Digit.in and @OnLeaks, the upcoming “OnePlus Nord 2T” will bring a slight upgrade compared to the model released last year, with a new chip under the hood and this super speedy 80W fast charging.

Looking first at that charging metric, 80W would be an upgrade from 65W on the original OnePlus Nord 2. That device went far beyond most others in its price range, utilizing the same speeds as OnePlus’ other flagship phones. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro released in China earlier this month pushes up the ceiling with 80W speeds.

Outside of that detail, the “Nord 2T” may also upgrade its internal chip from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 to the Dimensity 1300. That’s a minor bump, but certainly something that would be appreciated with such a refresh. Rounding out the leaked details are a 6.43-inch FHD+ display, Android 12, and a similar camera stack to the phone it would be replacing – 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP monochrome, and a 32MP selfie shooter.

Pricing and a firm launch are still unknown for this device, but it’s expected to be available in India soon.

