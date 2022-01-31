‘Repainter’ app for custom Material You colors goes stable with better Samsung support, more

Material You’s colors make Android 12 fun, but custom options aren’t built into the system. Repainter is a third-party app that adds that functionality, and with its stable release, the app is adding better support for Samsung devices on Android 12 and more.

First launched in beta earlier this month, Repainter is designed to offer additional control over Android 12 and its Material You colors. The app debuted with support for custom colors and more granular tweaks for Material You’s themeing, all without root too. However, the January 2022 security patch, unfortunately, blocked some of those more advanced customizations without root.

In its first stable release, Repainter works on Android 12 devices with official support for Pixels, Samsung One UI, OxygenOS, Asus ZenUI, and Sony’s Android 12 skin too, but requirements vary. On Pixels, you don’t need root for custom colors, but you do for more advanced tweaks. OnePlus, Asus, and Sony devices need to be rooted for all features if they are running the January 2022 security patch or newer.

Samsung devices, meanwhile, have full support for Repainter, no root required. The app’s entire feature set works without root, at least for the time being. The only slight catch is that you’ll need to reboot your device to apply themes.

Our own Damien Wilde took a closer look at Repainter not long ago, where you can see the app in action. Repainter is available now on the Google Play Store for $4.99.

Repainter, my recently-released app for customizable dynamic theming on Android 12, is now stable!https://t.co/D39UzrQ6MF pic.twitter.com/8yJiEwoTel — kdrag0n (@kdrag0n) January 31, 2022

