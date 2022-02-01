Rocket League Sideswipe for Android & iOS adds new Volleyball mode, casual matches in Season 2

Following its debut late last year, Rocket League Sideswipe, the mobile port of the hit PC/console game, is preparing for Season 2. The coming update will bring more ways to play Rocket League Sideswipe, including a special Volleyball mode.

Rocket League Sideswipe Season 2 kicks off on February 2 at 8 a.m. PST. The update will deliver rewards for players who participated in Season 1 based on their rank, and it will also reset ranks for the new season. Casual playlists are also coming to the game, in addition to the Competitive playlists that have been available so far. This feature is already live for players ahead of the new season’s start.

Also coming to Rocket League Sideswipe is a new Volleyball mode. This is the first time Rocket League is adding an official volleyball mode, something that has been popular as a fan-created mode on PC.

Hoops is out, and Volleyball is in for Season 2! This high-flying 2v2 mode features a central net, a new ball, and NO GOALS?!? You’ll score points when the ball touches the floor, allowing for powerful spikes and last-second saves. Extra Modes will rotate each season, so don’t miss out!

Rocket League Sideswipe is available for free on both Android and iOS.

More on Rocket League Sideswipe:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: