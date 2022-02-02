Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro get new ‘TrueGrip’ foam eartips from Comply

Most wireless earbuds come with standard earbud tips. Those soft, silicone tips don’t do too much for sound or comfort and Comply knows this. That being the case, the company is launching new Comply foam earbud tips for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are some pretty decent earbuds, and the thing that they can do well is sound, hands-down. In our experience, the Buds Pro are able to define clear audio in separation from bass, providing a great amount of definition. But, the issue remains that no matter how good the sound is, earbuds are only as great as the fit and comfort level.

Our own Ben Schoon said in his Galaxy Buds Pro review last year:

By far my biggest problem with Galaxy Buds+, aside from the mediocre sound quality, was comfort. While they could last 11 hours on a charge, I couldn’t wear them for more than an hour without feeling deeply uncomfortable. Buds Pro are nearly the exact opposite, in my experience.

Comply has come out with new TrueGrip memory-foam earbud tips for the Galaxy buds Pro, to help improve both the fit and comfort.

We’ve tested Comply’s earbud tips for the Pixel Buds in the past. While we had a couple of issues, the memory-foam tips did a good job of sealing out noise and isolating audio. On top of that, they keep a nice and snug fit.

Made of heat-activated foam, these tips for the Buds Pro are meant to improve both comfort and sound quality. By establishing a better seal, audio definition is sealed in and external noise is kept out. The TrueGrip earbud tips are also supposed to help keep an even tighter fit for your Buds Pro for an “unshakeable fit.”

As a plus, the installation is extremely straightforward and these earbud tips don’t interfere with the Buds Pro fitting into its charging case, as can be a concern for a lot of third-party earbud tips. The TrueGrip earbud tips for the Samsung Galaxy buds Pro are available starting from $24.99 at Comply’s website.

