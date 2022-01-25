Samsung officially announces February 9 launch event for Galaxy S22

We’ve seen leak after leak regarding Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series, and today Samsung is finally announcing its launch event, with Samsung Unpacked 2022 coming on February 9.

The February 9 date has been rumored for a while now, with even today’s official invitation leaking earlier this week. Samsung is confirming, though, that the event will be streamed solely virtually, with no in-person event – as has been the case since the Galaxy Note 20’s launch in late 2020. “Unpacked 2022” will start at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

In Samsung’s teaser, the company uses the tagline “The Epic Standard,” but we’re not entirely sure what that refers to. The color of the “S” logo is a purple color, similar to 2018’s Galaxy S9 and its gorgeous Purple Lilac colorway.

Samsung is expected to primarily focus on the Galaxy S22, S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra during the upcoming launch event, the latter reviving the Note’s form factor with a built-in stylus. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also expected to arrive.

You can learn more about Samsung Unpacked 2022 on the company’s website.

