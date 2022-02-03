Google jumps in on Wordle trend again, this time with a fun Pixel 6 homage

The brain-teasing game Wordle has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks, and today Google is again jumping in on the trend, this time with a clever little homage to the game made up of Pixel 6 smartphones.

Posted to Twitter earlier today, Google arranged over a dozen Pixel 6s into a grid, using the “Stormy Black,” “Kinda Coral,” and “Sorta Seaform” to replicate Wordle’s unique sharing method.

When playing Wordle, letters in the correct place in the final word light up green, letter in the word but not in the correct place turn yellow, and letters not at all in the word remain black. Once a puzzle has been solved, the game can share the results using emoji (⬛, 🟨, 🟩) to represent the grid. It’s a unique look that has become instantly recognizable, and Google’s play on it with the Pixel 6 here is admittedly very clever.

When your five letter guesses start Stormy Black and end Sorta Seafoam. pic.twitter.com/D5UQBakyHv — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) February 3, 2022



This isn’t the first time Google has jumped on Wordle’s popularity. Last month, Google celebrated the game with a fun Easter Egg in Search.

Earlier this week, Wordle’s creator announced that The New York Times had purchased the game. Wordle will remain free immediately following the change of ownership, but it may eventually go behind a paywall as the NYT has implied.

