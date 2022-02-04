Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sees first discount at $100 off, ecobee SmartThermostats, more

All of today’s best deals include the first cash discount on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at $100 off. That’s alongside ecobee SmartThermostats from $149 and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $253 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE sees first cash discount

Amazon is now offering the all-new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Android Smartphone for $600. Marking the very first cash discount we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $700 going rate and is a new all-time low. This technically matches the value of the gift card offer we saw on launch day, but without having to redeem credit on a future purchase to cash-in on the savings.

Delivering a series of flagship specs in a more affordable package, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G arrives as Samsung’s most recent handset. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz screen. Underneath, you’re looking at an optical fingerprint sensor that pairs with NFC and IP68 water-resistance, with the S21 FE coming in one of four different colorways. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset.

ecobee SmartThermostats see well-timed winter price cuts

Amazon is currently offering its SmartThermostat for $199. Normally selling for $249, today’s offer amounts to a match of our previous mention from the end of 2021 at $50 off, and comes within $1 of the Black Friday mention.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the weather as of late and noticing freezing temperatures in the morning and spring-like conditions come the afternoon, ecobee’s SmartThermostat is a notable way to more intelligently warm your home. Arriving with Assistant support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review.

Enjoy a 7.6-inch folding screen with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,547. Normally fetching $1,800, today’s offer is $53 under our previous mention, the best price since Black Friday, and amounts to $253 in savings.

Delivering Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, the recent foldable arrives with a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside and a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Given we are talking about the highest-end smartphone in Samsung’s lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rocks a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a three-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

AAXA M7 review: A bright portable projector that won’t break the bank [Video]

New Wave Toys 1943 X RepliCade Review: Another great retro collectible [Video]

Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and 150 Review: Great audio but falls short in comfort [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: