LumaFusion, a popular video editor on iOS, is coming to Android in the ‘first half’ of 2022

Thanks to the popularity and power of the iPad, it’s not uncommon for some professional-level utilities to make their way to iOS before Android. After announcing its Android version last year, LumaFusion has confirmed that it will debut on Android in the first half of 2022.

Last year, LumaFusion announced in a very brief statement that it would arrive in beta on Android and Chrome OS, but offered no details on the timeline beyond saying it might arrive in the “coming months.”

In Samsung’s press release for the Galaxy Tab S8 series, the company confirms that LumaFusion is set to arrive on Android in the “first half of 2022.” The catch here, though, is that the app may not arrive in the Play Store immediately, but rather appears to be heading to the Galaxy Store first.

LumaFusion for Android will be available for download from the Galaxy Store within the first half of 2022. Exact timing of availability may vary depending on LumaTouch’s readiness. Availability may vary by market. Android OS version 11 or above required. Supported languages for software settings: Chinese Simplified, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Turkish and US English.

LumaFusion is widely regarded as one of the best video editing apps available on iOS, with nearly 20,000 reviews on the App Store and an average rating of 4.3 stars. The app comes with a cost, though, at $29.99.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: