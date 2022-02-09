Here’s everything new in Android 12L Beta 3 [Gallery]

The last update to the foldable and tablet-focused Android 12L is here. Join 9to5Google as we chronicle all the new features and changes in Android 12L Beta 3 for Pixel phones.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of the new Android 12L features and changes currently live in the third beta. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below. Beta 2 screenshots are at the left and Beta 3 at the right).

Google is planning to release 12L in Q1 of 2022. For reference, here’s everything new in Android 12L Beta 1 and Beta 2.

‘Split top’ button in PiP removed

‘No notifications’ text further down shade/screen

Reduced split screen corner radii

Tweaked ‘Split top’ (final name) icon

Screen saver (originally Daydream) settings page tweak

Weather now appears in At a Glance

