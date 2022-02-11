Bandwidth: GeForce Now unveils second batch of anniversary rewards

This week has been a little quiet in terms of new developments in cloud gaming – GeForce Now stands out with the biggest selection of new rewards and games to come onto the scene as of late. This week, the company is celebrating its second anniversary, so as you would expect, GFN is giving out presents to members, so make sure you keep reading for how you can sign up for GeForce Now rewards.

GeForce Now unveils more anniversary rewards; how to sign up

This year marks the second anniversary of GeForce Now, so, NVIDIA is packing February full of rewards for members. One game doling out items to players is Eternal Return, a multiplayer arena game. Players can collect skins like the Military Doctor Cathy skin and a custom GeForce Now Silvia skin.

If you want to take advantage of rewards, make sure to enable them in settings. Here’s how to sign up for GeForce Now rewards:

Log into your NVIDIA account on any browser. Click the menu icon at the top right corner and look for GeForce Now. Click it. CLick Update Rewards Settings. Check the box in the window and click Update Settings.

In addition to rewarding players, GeForce Now is adding some DLC and new content to existing titles. First, the 12th season of Apex Legends Defiance is coming to GFN. This season packs a new mode that’s only available for a short time, as well as rewards, map updates, and a new Legend – Mad Maggie.

Second, the latest DLC is coming to Far Cry 6. This one tells the story of protagonist Joseph Seed. Unsurprisingly, it’s called Joseph: Collapse.”

Fortnite closed beta on GFN is working on performance hiccups

For a few weeks now, Fortnite has been in closed beta on GeForce Now for iOS and Android users. Members have been invited to try the massively popular battle royale game on iOS and Android. As expected with a closed beta, there have been some pretty severe bugs and glitches happening for users.

A common one outlined by NVIDIA is massive frame drops happening at unexpected times when using touch controls on iOS and Android devices. According to the company, the issue takes place most commonly during First Person shooting mode. Other than that, it can happen when spectating a match as well.

The beta will go on and players will continue to play, but NVIDIA is making it clear that the company is working on the issue and will continue to improve the experience until the full release. GeForce Now is still inviting members to the closed beta.

Other than that, GFN is adding 10 more games to the list of playable:

