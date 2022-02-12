Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-orders paused due to ‘overwhelming demand’ in the US

While the Galaxy S22 series was the clear focus of Samsung’s latest launch event, it also ushered in a new king for the Android tablet market. The Galaxy Tab S8 offers a pretty compelling package, and as it turns out, demand is so high that pre-orders have been paused in the United States.

If you head over to Samsung.com to pre-order the Galaxy Tab S8, you’ll notice that options are limited. All versions of the base Galaxy Tab S8 are sold out, as are options for the top-tier Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Currently, only the Galaxy Tab S8+ is available for pre-order, and only in its silver colorway.

Speaking to XDA, Samsung confirmed that pre-orders have been paused for the time being while the company works to “meet consumer excitement and demand.” Samsung’s full statement reads:

We are thrilled by the consumer response to our new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Due to the overwhelming demand in the last 48 hours, we will be pausing preorders at Samsung.com for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8. We are working quickly to meet consumer excitement and demand. Please stay tuned for more updates.

Notably, this stock issue only affects Samsung.com. Pre-orders for all versions of the Galaxy Tab S8 are still open at other retailers such as Best Buy. At Best Buy, too, you’ll still get the free offer of a keyboard cover on all three versions of the tablet.

