Super Bowl LVI: Where to watch on Google TV, Android TV, and any Android device

Today, the Bengals and NFC North champs go head to horn against the Rams in the NFC West. Super Bowl LVI is going to be a big game, and possibly one of the most exciting Super Bowls in a while. So how do you watch it? This guide will get you exactly where you need to be to watch Super Bowl LVI on Google TV, Android TV, and Android devices.

When is Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl LVI will kickoff at 6:30 PM ET on February 13. Prior to that, pre-game coverage starts at 12 PM ET, allowing you to ramp up and get excited about the actual game.

Image via Fox and NFL

Where to watch the Super Bowl

Fortunately, there are a few places to watch this year, including some streaming services and cable options.

YouTube TV

The Super Bowl airs locally for just about anywhere in the US, which means YouTube TV is absolutely going to pick it up. YouTube TV is available on most Android devices, including Google TV and Android TV. If you’re new to YouTube TV, you can grab a two-week trial to get started before the Super Bowl airs.

Peacock

On just about Android device, you can grab the Peacock streaming app and get immediately to streaming. Fortunately for you, Peacock is all in on sporting events this year and is also covering the Beijing Olympics 2022. Peacock is $4.99/month, making it one of the most affordable ways to watch the Super Bowl.

NBC Sports App

NBC will be in charge of Super Bowl coverage this year, meaning it will air on NBC cable channels as well as its services, like Peacock. Since the NBC Sports app is free with a cable subscription, all you have to do is log in with your provider and you’re all set. This app is great for those who like to watch the Super Bowl on their mobile device since the NBC Sports App isn’t available on Google or Android TV.

No matter how you decide to watch, these services are likely going to be your best bet. Since NBC is taking the lead in airing Super Bowl LVI, we recommend either Peacock or YouTube TV for the best experience this year. Enjoy the game!

