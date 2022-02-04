How and when you can watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on Google TV, Android, Chrome OS

It’s that time again! Snowboarding, skiing, elegant figure skating, and the luge are all in full swing for the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing. So how and where do you watch the 2022 Olympics on Google TV, Android, or Chrome OS? This guide will help you secure your virtual seat at the Olympics this year.

What does the 2022 winter Olympics have to offer?

This year, the Winter Olympics are being streamed for 18 days straight. It’ll consist of opening and closing ceremonies, like normal, as well as daily events. Those events include:

Speed Skating

Snowboarding

Luge

Skeleton

Curling

Biathlon

Bobsled

Skiing

Figure Skating

Hockey

The Olympics always have something to offer everyone, and this time, it’s no different. While the crowds won’t be as big as in years past, that doesn’t mean that coverage is any different. In fact, if you want to watch the games this year, you have a few options.

When are your favorite events?

As mentioned, there are 18 days of the 2022 Winter Olympics action. If you missed a couple of days, don’t worry, there is plenty more to watch as the days go on. Monday through Friday, primetime coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET. On Saturday, coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET.

The main Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on February 4 while the Closing Ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 20. In between, every event gets a shot at taking the stage. You can see the full schedule here.

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock

If you already have a Peacock streaming account, you already have access to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The opening and closing ceremonies, plus all of the events are available to stream live as they happen.

To add to that, Peacock offers replays for events, so you never miss a single thing. This is extremely handy, since catching your favorite sport could mean having to stay up late or wake up ridiculously early. Because the 2022 Winter Olympics are held in Beijing, the time change makes a big difference. Being able to replay events mitigates that completely.

You can get all the information you need on watching from Peacock here. Peacock’s subscription may be one of the best options, considering it starts at $4.99/month. Peacock and the Winter Olympics are available to watch on Android, Google TV, and most Android devices.

NBC Sports

Available on most devices, the NBC Sports app is built for diehard sports lovers. The app features thousands of live events streamed directly to your device. That includes everything the 2022 Winter Olympics will offer this year.

In order to access the content you want to see with the NBC Sports app, you’ll need an existing cable or satellite TV provider subscription, since it ties in directly with your plan. This is a great way to watch the games if you already have an existing plan, especially considering it’s a widely available mobile app, but there are other good options out there.

YouTube TV

Like any other sport, the chances that it’s available from your local cable coverage are pretty high. This means that YouTube TV will pick up the Winter Olympics for you with no problem at all. This year, NBC and its corresponding channels will host the 2022 Winter Olympics, so look for those channels and you’re sure to find your favorite Olympians.

YouTube TV starts at $64.99 a month after a two-week free trial and offers way more than just the Olympics every four years. Available on most devices – including Android TV, Google TV, Android, iOS, and more – YouTube TV is a solid option.

Sling

Sling is another fantastic option that offers a lot of value past the 2022 Winter Olympics. Starting at $35/month, you can grab a TV package that includes NBC. This means that you’ll be able to watch all of the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage you want on Android with ease.

Sling is available on Android, iOS, Google TV, Android TV, and more.

Hulu

Another option to consider is Hulu, especially if you already have a subscription. In order to access the 2022 Winter Olympics, you’ll need to add a Live TV plan to your Hulu subscription. This plan includes NBC, NBC Sports Network, the Olympic Channel, and CNBC.

Unfortunately, Hulu’s plans are a little steep, coming in at $69.99/month for a Live TV plan with ads. If you don’t want ads, you’re looking at $75.99/month. Both of these plans come with extra content on Disney+ and ESPN+.

No matter where you decide to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics, you’re sure to enjoy each event. There are some great streaming options out there that have more to offer for the rest of the year.

