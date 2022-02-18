Deals: Google Nest Hub sale from $65, Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch $150, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a Presidents’ Day Google Nest Hub sale from $65. That’s alongside Beats Studio Buds at $120 and Amazfit’s new GTR 3 Smartwatch for $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen falls to $65 for Presidents’ Day

Heading into Presidents’ Day weekend, several retailers are currently offering the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $65 including Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Down from $100, this is not only $35 in savings, but also the best price since Black Friday and the first discount in over a month. The second-generation Google Nest Hub launched last year as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, delivering a 7-inch display and all of its beloved voice control features in the process. There’s still much of the the fabric-wrapped form-factor from before, but with the added inclusion of new functionality like Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Plus, save on the Nest Hub Max at $189 this weekend, too.

Beats Studio Buds deliver a workout-ready design

Amazon is now discounting all several styles of new Beats Studio Buds to $120 each. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen the entire collection on sale since back in December while also taking 20% off. As some of the latest workout companions from Beats, the new Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review.

Amazfit’s new GTR 3 Smartwatch sports 21-day battery life

Amazon is now offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch for $150. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, is only the second time on sale, and matches the all-time low.

Arriving as one of Amazfit’s latest smartwatches, the new GTR 3 just launched back in October with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display form-factor complete with 21-day battery life. As for its actual fitness features, you’ll find 150 different sport modes on top of the ability to monitor blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and more. Our launch coverage details everything else you’ll need to know, as well.

