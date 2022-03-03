Deals: Google Wifi Mesh Systems from $69, Jabra Elite 7 ANC Earbuds, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Google Wifi Mesh Systems on sale from $69. That’s alongside Jabra’s Elite 7 workout-ready ANC at $160 and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Wifi Mesh Systems on sale from $69

Amazon currently offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $180. Down from $200, this is the first discount from back on Black Friday and an all-around rare drop since relaunching a little over a year ago. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

Those who can get away with less coverage also stand to save even more cash, as Amazon is discounting the single node Google Wifi package to $69. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $1 under the previous Black Friday mention. While the value might not be quite as good, there’s a steeper discount attached as well as the same 1.2Gb/s speeds and much of the same features noted above at a more entry-level price point. The only real downsides are that you’re stepping down to 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

Jabra’s Elite 7 workout-ready ANC earbuds drop to $160

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds in all colorways for $160. Regularly $180, this is solid $20 price drop and a new all-time low on the navy blue set. We have seen the black and mint options for less a few times previously, but they don’t really go on sale that often, and rarely with all three color options. The Elite 7 Active fetch the full $180 directly from Jabra and over at Best Buy, for comparison.

Specifically designed to accompany you on workouts, these earbuds deliver ShakeGrip tech to stay in place alongside IP57 water- and sweat-resistance. The adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough options are a nice touch when on runs or in the gym and you’ll also find the usual on-board mic array for taking calls alongside up to 30-hours of wireless listening time with the included charging case.

