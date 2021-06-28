At MWC 2021, Lenovo has unveiled a new series of Android tablets including the Yoga Tab 11 and Tab 13 that come pre-installed with Google’s new Entertainment Space.

The tablets aim to fuse the more “traditional” experience of the Yoga tablet lineup and Android in this form factor with a true second-screen capability. Both tablets are among the very first to come with Google Entertainment Space pre-installed, which to the untrained eye looks very much like the new Google TV interface but for tablet devices.

While on the surface this new interface looks like Android or Google TV, it includes books, games, TV shows, and movies in one organized space. The Yoga Tab 11 and Yoga Tab 13 will use the Google Entertainment Space launcher, which makes sense given the tablet’s positioning within the Lenovo lineup for 2021.









The larger Yoga Tab 13 has a 13-inch 2,160 x 1,350-pixel display and utilizes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of internal storage, and a 10,000mAh battery that supports 30W charge speeds. With a smaller 11-inch 2,000 x 1,000-pixel LCD display, the Yoga Tab 11 takes a few steps down in the specifications department. It packs in the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, 4/8GB RAM, 128/256GB of internal storage, and includes a 7,500mAh internal battery that supports 20W charging.

Both devices include a kickstand that can be used as a hook for hanging on a peg or from various places in or around your home. There is even the ability to connect the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 and Tab 13 to your laptop or desktop with a micro-HDMI cable and use as an external display. Dolby Atmos tuned speakers can be found in a bottom-placed soundbar and should provide an exceptional audio experience on the new Lenovo tablets.







Android 11 also comes pre-installed on the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 and Yoga Tab 13, but no word was shared on the potential upgrade path to Android 12 or beyond. There is also the ability to access Google Assistant ambient mode, which effectively turns these Android tablets into a roving Nest Hub with added entertainment capabilities.







Joining the Yoga Tab 11 and Tab 13 is the Tab M7, Tab M8, and the Tab P11 Plus. The Tab P11 Plus is a convertible Android tablet in the Duet mold. It comes with an 11-inch 2K LCD display, the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, 4/6GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, and a 7,500 mAh battery that includes 20W charging. It too comes with Android 11 and Google Entertainment Space pre-installed.

The Tab M7 includes a 7-inch 1,024 x 600 pixel LCD display, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and uses the MediaTek MT8766 chipset. While the Tab M8 utilizes the MediaTek Helio P22T chipset and includes an 8-inch 1,280 x 800 pixel LCD display, no other details were shared.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is set to come to market at some point in August with a price of $259.99. The Tab M7 comes with a $109.99 price tag and will be available in July. As for the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 and Tab 13, they will start at $319.99 and $679.99 respectively. You’ll be able to pick up the Tab 13 from July, while the Tab 11 will be officially available in August.

