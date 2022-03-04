Google hires The Verge’s Dieter Bohn to join Android & Chrome division 

Executive Editor of The Verge Dieter Bohn announced on Friday that he’s leaving the technology publication to join Google.

The exact role has not been specified in public, but Bohn did share that he’s going to “work on the Platforms & Ecosystems team.” It certainly sounds more like more of a product role instead of PR.

I am excited to help shape the future of software platforms like Android and Chrome — and continue to work at the nexus of technology and culture, just in a different way.

Led by SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer, that group encompasses Google’s operating systems and biggest consumer products outside of Search. Over his career as a journalist, Dieter Bohn has been very opinionated about Google’s trajectory, and will presumably inform its strategy going forward.

Bohn was an early hire at The Verge in 2011 when it was still “This is my next” and part of its founding editorial team. He previously extensively chronicled Palm as Editor in Chief of the Smartphone Experts network of sites. At The Verge, he covered Android and the mobile landscape, including reviewing all Google phones up to the Pixel 5. In his farewell post, Bohn says he has “not been involved in editorial decisions for some time.”

Various Google executives congratulated Bohn this morning, including hardware SVP Rick Osterloh and Workspace VP Javier Soltero. At The Verge, he interviewed both more than a handful of times.

You’ve held us to a high standard in the 2 years since I joined Google. I’m excited to work with you to keep us on a path to improving our existing products and developing exciting new ones. Javier Soltero

Dieter, really looking forward to working with you! I am humbled too — and honored — that you’ve decided to work with us. Hiroshi Lockheimer

Welcome to Google @backlon – looking to working with you even more closely! — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) March 4, 2022

