YouTube TV tests a new channel guide design with picture-in-picture playback [Gallery]

- Mar. 16th 2022 8:11 am PT

As it faces more competition in the live space, YouTube TV is apparently testing out a new channel guide design that incorporates picture-in-picture playback.

Rolling out now to some users, this new channel guide design for YouTube TV on smart TV devices updates the existing grid look, but with some added functionality. The new design dedicates the top half of the display to the current show/movie’s title, description, and time remaining. To the right side of that, a live picture-in-picture preview of the content shows. The “Live” tab also has a new look with prominent icons for certain channels.

This design is pretty similar to what traditional cable offerings usually opt for. Sling TV also has a similar design, while Hulu Live still has a similar look to YouTube TV’s original look.

It’s unclear how widely this new channel guide device for YouTube TV is rolling out, but one Chromecast with Google TV owner on Reddit noticed the change, and The Streamable also obtained one shot of the new guide in action, “hearing” that it’s been seen both on Chromecast and Roku devices. We’re still seeing the original design on our devices.

