Hulu Live catches up to YouTube TV with unlimited DVR as part of base subscription

Live TV services have been one of the best ways to keep up with news and sports channels in the age of streaming and expensive cable subscriptions, but each has its own set of pros and cons. A big advantage of YouTube TV has been its unlimited DVR, and now Hulu Live is picking up the same feature.

Starting on April 13, all Hulu + Live subscribers will get access to unlimited DVR for free as a part of their subscription. Previously, Hulu only offered 50 hours of DVR space on Live plans, and up to 200 hours with $9.99/mo or $14.99/mo add-ons. As of April 13, those add-ons will disappear, and subscribers who currently pay for them will see their bills reduced.

On April 13, Hulu will introduce Unlimited DVR to all Hulu + Live TV subscribers at no additional cost, unlocking limitless storage for users to record their favorite programming from across the entire 80+ channel lineup.

YouTube TV, of course, has offered unlimited DVR as a part of its base package since launch, but this change removes the primary point of difference between the two services. Where YouTube TV currently costs $64.99/month, Hulu + Live is technically a better value, at $69.99/month with standard Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ included in that price.

