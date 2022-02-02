Fox Weather is now available as YouTube TV’s only dedicated weather channel

YouTube TV is one of the best ways to keep live TV while cutting out traditional cable, but the list of channels is still expanding. Today, Fox Weather is arriving on YouTube TV as the only dedicated weather channel on the service.

Available now for all YouTube TV subscribers, Fox Weather is streaming now on the service just in time for a major snowstorm rolling across the United States with a major impact on the State of Texas.

As it stands currently, Fox Weather is the only dedicated weather channel on YouTube TV, though The Weather Channel is coming to the service sometime this year. The Streamable further points out that this is the first time Fox Weather has been available to a linear TV service, previously available only through a dedicated app and brief stints on the Fox Business Network. The channel is available as a part of YouTube TV’s base $65/month plan.

Notably, Fox Weather doesn’t provide local forecasts through Google’s live service, but instead focuses on national weather conditions and major storms. The 24/7 channel was launched in October 2021.

More on YouTube TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: